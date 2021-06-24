Superior renovations sits down with Tile depot to explore Kitchen flooring, backsplash and feature walls options in Auckland + current trends

AUCKLAND

Superior renovation and Ruth from Tile Depot explore the types of Tiles available in Auckland. The article also states the types of splashback, Kitchen flooring and Feature wall options that are best suited for various family dynamics.

Ruth delves further into the current trends in tiles specifically for open plan kitchens which need a more creative element for their kitchen design.

“It is important that the patterns, colours and styles of tiles you choose tell a story. A lot of people make the mistake of choosing tiles that create conflict and the overall design misses the mark” explains Ruth about the importance of choosing tiles that complement each other.

Tiles have also evolved to combat traditional drawbacks of tiles like slippery floors when wet. A new product called ‘microgrip’ tiles in fact become anti-slip when wet which is great for kitchens as well as bathrooms.

