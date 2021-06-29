Developing safety management systems keeps everyone on farms safe, says New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

People working on farms need to handle a far more extensive variety of risks than many other occupations. However, just because these risks exist, that doesn’t mean deaths and injuries are not an unavoidable outcome of working on a farm, says New Zealand’s leading farm consultants, AgSafe NZ.

Farms are workplaces, so workplace health and safety laws apply. “Anyone and everyone on the farm is required to meet the obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015,” says Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

A health and safety policy document is a living document that helps everyone effectively and accurately manage health and safety and maintain a high level of safety standard in the workplace.

By having a health and safety plan in place, you can efficiently manage the risks associated with farming and keeping everyone on the farm safe.

“Farmers who have adopted a health and safety culture on their farm or rural business are effectively handling risks as they place the same priority on health and safety as on any other important farming decision,” adds Jim.

By making health and safety the main concern on your farm, you can reduce the chances of an accident happening on your farm. “The price of accidents is not just the immediate loss or injury; there is also a loss of production and has an effect on the wider rural community,” advises Jim.

A health and safety plan must be continually revised and updated to comply with the latest laws and legislation.

A health and safety management system should include:

Good documentation and record-keeping

Clear allocation of responsibility to staff and managers

Strong processes to cover every task performed

Employee participation in every level of safety management

Hazard management

Workplace inspections

Emergency procedures

Maintenance of plant and equipment

Incident investigation and reporting

Contractor and sub-contractor management

Training

Employee fitness and wellbeing

With practical farming experience, the team at AgSafe have been consulting for many years and have seen it all and can keep you up to date with all the latest legislative. “At AgSafe we offer you independent view on the legislation and will assist you in understanding these issues and remain compliant,” says Jim.

As skilled and experienced rural consultants, AgSafe NZ can provide rural business with health and safety plans that are tailored to your business. They can also support you if there is an accident or an incident and guide you in what steps you need to take next.

