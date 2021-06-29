Proper Pizza Doing Pizza Proper-ly at Coast

AUCKLAND

When The Proper Pizza Company opens in The Cove dining precinct, it will provide Coasties with delicious European-style pizzas, and its owner with a platform to launch a new global empire. Stuart Deeks, a seasoned hospitality entrepreneur, and his partner Ina, who works tirelessly by his side, have now decided it’s time to open the second restaurant in Whangaparaoa because they love the area and want to live on the Coast.

The Proper Pizza Company opened in New Zealand two years ago – the first restaurant is in O’Connell Street in central Auckland. With recipe inspiration from Europe, The Proper Pizza Company will give Kiwis the freshest, tastiest, European-style pizza they have ever experienced, Stuart says. The Whangaparaoa restaurant will be licensed and seat 45 people with indoor and outdoor seating, offering a high-quality but affordable family dining experience. Locals will also be able to order food ‘to go’ and for delivery until early morning.

Pizzas range from a snack sized 20cm right up to a whopping 60cm size – the biggest pizza in New Zealand. “It’s the size of a table,” Ina laughs. “We use only the best locally sourced ingredients and hand-kneaded doughs made fresh each day in our own kitchen.”

The standard base is a thin-crust European style, made with sesame seeds. It’s low-gluten and vegan. Savoury pizzas come in 10 different flavours and there are a couple of dessert pizzas including a delicious Apple Crumble Pizza and a Nutella and Fresh Fruit taste sensation. The Proper Pizza Company has gluten-free, dairy-free, Halal and keto options to ensure everyone is able to enjoy their fix.

And pizza is not the only option on the menu – the restaurant has a range of appetizers, soups, fondues and salads. For dessert there are 12 flavours of fresh gelato to choose from alongside the dessert pizzas.

Once they have the Whangaparaoa restaurant up and running, they plan to quickly open pizzerias in Albany, Orewa and Silverdale. “The Hibiscus Coast will be the launch pad for our new empire,” Stuart says. “We are excited to move in, meet the locals and be part of such a vibrant community. We love the area.”

