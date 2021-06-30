Paul Money HiFi Showcase the Dynaudio Heritage Special Bookshelf Speakers

Since 1982, Paul Money HiFi’s uncompromising selection approach, has resulted in the finest products available today offering performance, reliability, support and value.

‘Heritage Special’ isn’t just a name. It’s a salute to traditional high-performance Danish audio design, and each of the 2500 limited-edition pairs is unique. Heritage Special is brimming with the spirit that made the Dynaudio name – plus some new surprises.

It’s a tribute to some of their most legendary bookshelf speakers, and creating it was a labour of love, and is limited-edition: 2500 pairs… and once they’re gone, they’re gone. When their production department found out what they were building, they were so excited that they demanded to make it from top to bottom, inside and out, at home in Denmark.

That’s why ‘Special’ isn’t a word they use lightly. Everything in these speakers, from the cabinets (made and finished in Skanderborg by Martin, Arkadijs, Mikkel and Malene), to the drivers (headed-up by Stine, also in Skanderborg) and the crossovers (designed by Daniel, also in Skanderborg and made by Holms Radiofabrik just down the road in Horsens) is crafted with that word in mind.

All Paul Money HiFi’s friendly team are knowledgable and enthusiastic to help you choose the best system for your needs that complements your budget.

Their dedicated demonstration rooms can be configured to give you a close experience of what you would expect from your choice of system.

So whether it’s a basic audio solution or a custom multi-zone AV system, they have a solution for you that will provide you years of enjoyment, and for more information on sound systems please go to http://paulmoney.co.nz .

