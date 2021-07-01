Discover Nelson's spectacular Te Ramaroa Light Festival with the award-winning luxury South Island motel, Century Park Motor Lodge.

Nelson's much-loved lights festival Te Ramaroa will light up the city this July, and you won't want to miss it says award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge.

Taking place 9-13 July 2021, this free festival showcases a fantastic line-up of local and national artists creating some astounding installations that will convert Nelson into a spectacular winter wonderland of colour and light.

Now under a new name, the Te Ramaroa name is all about the idea of a beacon that honours the past, celebrates the present, and shines a light to a bright and positive future.

"It's a fantastic attraction for both locals and tourists alike, and we are excited to see it has returned, bigger and better than ever, after its COVID-19 delay last year," says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

This year's Te Ramaroa features over 30 light installations, spreading right across the city from Queens Gardens and Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology to Cathedral Gardens and the city's streets and laneways. "This event is a celebration of creativity and community," adds Stacie.

One of the showcased works for Te Ramaroa 2021 is the lively and interactive UV Spaghetti by Angus Muir Design. This art installation is created from three kilometres of UV reactive rope, which looks like hundreds of luminous green 'spaghetti' strands. Festival-goers are invited to playful immerse themselves in this installation from the Award-winning Angus Muir Design.

An immersive light and sound experience, designed by Storybox in partnership with visual artist Desna Whaanga-Schollum Pou Rama, features six free-standing light structures that you can walk around. Each pou goes through a sequence of colour changes that work in tandem with a Taonga Pūoru soundtrack composed by Al Fraser. This work reflects on Te Ao Māori, the ecosystem of humans, the environment and the spiritual world.

The' The Air Between Us' from Multi-award-winning performer Rodney Bell and critically acclaimed choreographer Chloe Loftus is a captivating outdoor illuminated event performance that celebrates equality and connection. Suspended amongst the trees, this aerial-harness performance features contemporary and contact dance. Look to the stars to see performers soaring above the crowds.

Century Park Motor Lodge is centrally located for you to explore this exciting festival. Return to your warm, modern, spacious and well-appointed unit for you to relax and unwind. Shake off the winter chill by having a rejuvenating soak in a spa with Century Park Motor Lodge's spa suites. "Wrap up warm and come on down to Nelson to experience the amazing festival of lights," adds Stacie.

