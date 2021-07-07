Meet the friendly team at Unique Skin and Body

Hamilton East based Unique Skin and Body offers a wide range of beauty therapy and spa treatments personalised to your unique needs. Unique Skin and Body has an awesome team with a wide range of skills and experience.

Unique values the satisfaction of their customers greatly. The Unique staff will make customers feel comfortable during their treatment as well as creating credible results.

Lynne is the owner of the local beauty salon. She has been in the beauty industry for over 40 years with driving passion for skincare. Lynne started her career with hairdressing in England in the late 1970s.

Lynne got her teaching certificate during her experience in the hairdressing industry. She pursued her passion by gaining more experience in a variety of beauty treatments before she moved to New Zealand in 2003.

After juggling her jobs between beauty salon and teaching, she opened Unique Skin and Body in 2010 and has been satisfying customers ever since.

Lynne makes sure to treat customers with high end beauty products and a friendly team of professionals.

Andrea is a professional beauty salon worker at Unique. After working in retail 8 years ago, she found her passion in massage and waxing. She grew up massaging on a casual level, but it has now led her to work for the amazing team at Unique. She is your go to masseuse!

She strives to make customers as comfortable as possible while performing at a high level for excellent results. Andrea loves connecting with her customers, and this can be a great distraction while getting a wax done.

Andrea absolutely loves working at Unique as it is a great environment for both the customer and the employees. She finds her passion for the love of wellbeing and family.

Kirsty is your nail queen. She has been in the beauty industry for 4 years and she absolutely loves it. Fitness is another passion of hers, competitive CrossFit during her free time.

Waxing and nails are her forte. Kirsty came to Unique for work experience but has stayed ever since, Unique welcomed her with open arms.

Kirsty loves the work environment as she gets to learn something new every day as she strives to provide a personalised service to every client.

The team strives for excellence to maximise their service and results. They have a wide variety of treatments ranging from massaging, waxing, skincare and nails amongst others. Every person is different which makes professional attention crucial.

The team is highly trained in product knowledge and treatment options. Unique will create an environment where you can expect amazing results while having a good time.

Contact Unique Skin and Body

info@uniqueskinandbody.co.nz

+64 7-856 6057

87 Grey St, Hamilton Ea

st, Hamilton 3216, New Zealand

https://www.facebook.com/UniqueSkinandBody/

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA