Eco Tauranga offers laminations for your uPVC windows

If you want unique coloured uPVC window frames, Eco Tauranga now offers Aludec laminations for all your windows.

Many people are often reluctant to switch to uPVC windows with double glazing due to them changing the character of their home with limited colour options. Eco Tauranga has now solved this problem by offering Aludec laminations that make your home look like it has aluminium windows. An excellent choice if you want to maintain the design of your home but want to enjoy all the benefits that uPVC double glazing has to offer, such as thermal and acoustic benefits.

A number of different shades of grey, black and white are available to be chosen at Eco Tauranga, ensuring that you get the exact design option you are looking for.

Eco Tauranga is a supplier and installer of uPVC double glazed windows and doors across the Tauranga region and can get you all the benefits promptly that these options have to offer. Your home will be warm, quiet, secure and eco-efficient if you select our German-engineered products, and you will also increase the value of your property. If you have any questions about our laminations, get in touch with us today.

