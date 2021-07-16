Urban Homes Have Landed Premium sections in northern Hamilton's most sought-after location!

HAMILTON

Urban Homes have announed that they have secured a limited number of sections in The Meadows.

"We have secured a number of premier sites in an exclusive, exquisite and most sought-after northern Hamilton location."

Located in the prestigious suburb of Flagstaff, the sections range in size from 632m2 to 734m2 with the lifestyle assets including attractive northerly views and the opportunity to be part of Hamilton’s most sought-after community hub.

Established schools, parklands, a new library and pool and a stone’s throw from our central city, these are just a handful of gems which are making these sections sell fast.

"These sites are ready and waiting for you to design and build your magical home on - for the life you love!"

Urban's new home consultants are here to walk you through the sections still available today. Whether you are looking for a house and land package or, the opportunity to design and build, contact Urban Homes to get the conversation moving.

