TRT Showcase TIDD PC28 Crane and Grove GMK6300L-1All Terrain Crane

HAMILTON



TRT wil be at this years CANZ Conference (Crane Association of New Zealand Conference) at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton.

They have their TIDD PC28 Crane and a Grove GMK6300L-1All Terrain Crane on show outside and inside they have a great display and some awesome prizes for you to win!

The Grove GMK6300L-1All Terrain Crane left the Port of Auckland and travelled to Hamilton, on Pollock Cranes new 2021 TRT ESS Modular Platform Trailer. The trailer was configured as an 8x8 low loader, with two of three 4x8 axle modules being used together.

The payload was 72t and 18.2m long. The crane is on its way to TRT for certification and then to display at the Crane Association of New Zealand (Inc.)- (CANZ) conference before it gets to work on NZ Infrastructure projects.

The manoeuvrability of TRT's patented ESS steering system was critical, with all axles steering easily through bustling metro areas and then onto Auckland's Southern Motorway to Hamilton.