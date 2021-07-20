Jenco Electrical Guarantee Their Work

Auckland and North Shore Electrician, Jenco Electrical, are over the negative reputations of some tradies. So much so, that they have a 10 point guarantee for evey customer and every job.
In their opinion, "no one should have to tolerate unreliable and careless tradies."
So they pride themsleves on being different from other sparkies you may have met.
From day one it’s been their mission to – not only provide high quality workmanship in all their electrical work – but to put their customers first.
It’s the little things which count, such as:
It’s these things that the Master Electricians from Auckland pride ourselves on – and after 10 years in business in Auckland, they've built a strong reputation through:
They care about this so much that they guarantee it.
Jenco have consistently demonstrated that they will:
But that's not all! Every job also comes with:
Jenco go on to promise that they won't:
And it seems their customers agree.
Margaret Hyland says,
“Their professionalism was a refreshing change from the run-around we’d gotten from some others.”
Lorraine Davies of Powell Webber & Associates notes that,
“We always had problems finding electricians who were reliable, turned up when they said they would, did quality work, and were available at short notice… That is until we appointed Jenco Electrical.”
These Auckland Electricians are on a crusade. They are working hard to turn the reputation of their industry around.
I think Auckland coud do with a few more crusaders like that, don't you!