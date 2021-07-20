TIDD Cranes Selling Well in Australia

TRT have been setting a new benchmark for both functionality and safety in the Pick and Carry crane sector, with the TIDD PC28 crane for sale in Australia. With a huge 28t lift capacity, the TIDD PC28 has been designed and manufactured by TRT with a focus on safety and operator comfort.
In 2020, TRT directors, Bruce and Robert Carden said that, “from the start, the TIDD development was intended to set new standards in articulated crane performance, but more importantly the way in which safety, risk and the operators are protected to satisfy duty of care and mitigate risk to all stakeholders. We truly believe that this journey has created the product the industry has been demanding.”
“After extensive industry and expert consultation that started in 2017, we launched our new generation TIDD PC28 in May 2019. We believe that since its launch the TIDD PC28 is creating a new benchmark in performance expectation within the market.”
As previously reported, It’s not just the manufacturer’s claims. Based on what customers are saying, TRT is creating a new benchmark in performance and service expectation within the pick and carry market.
2021 sales seems to back this up.
In their own words, the TIDD Crane - PC28 is the ultimate Pick and Carry Crane for capability, safety and operator comfort!
Having invested heavily in R&D, there is no other articulating crane that compares to the new TIDD PC28 pick and carry crane. It is constructed using the highest quality components and prioritises safety throughout its revolutionary design features.
With a large number of class-leading features, the TIDD PC28 can rightly claim to be the new standard in articulating crane safety
The TIDD Crane is manufactured under ISO 9001: 2015
Albert Smith, Group Managing Director - Universal Cranes states that, "the rollover protection cabin is a significant benefit to all industries, particularly mining...They're really well finished, far superior to most things made in Australia."
The PC28 is designed with greater visibility than any other pick and carry crane, which greatly removes blind spots and improves visibility of the load and people in the operating zone, from all angles and retains the forward-mounted cabin design so popular with the PC25.
TIDD remains the only articulating crane to deliver a certified cab rollover protection system (ROPS).
The TIDD PC28 is yet another example of TRT's ongoing commitment to innovation. Bruce explains why this is so important to TRT, “Innovation is often a term overused or used loosely by companies, but it IS part of the TRT ethos. When we saw an opportunity to improve outcomes for people, we choose to invest and lead from the front.”