More deadline sales seen across the country – Hayman Lawyers

Hayman Lawyers is making sellers and buyers aware of an increase in deadline sales seen across the country.

Deadline sales are becoming a popular way of putting homes on the market due to their ability to close deals by a specific date and getting your property off the market quicker. The process involves the vendor putting the property up for sale without a fixed price and setting a deadline by which interested buyers must submit their offers and any other conditions in.

It is beneficial, as purchasers can highlight their requirements and do not need to provide a deposit with their offer. Sellers do not need to accept the highest offer and, after the deadline has passed, can negotiate with the bidders to find an appealing common ground.

Even though there are benefits to a deadline sale, both sellers and buyers should work together with a property lawyer to ensure that their rights are protected throughout the process. Hayman Lawyers are specialist property conveyancing lawyers who can support purchasers and vendors throughout their home buying and selling processes. Get in touch with us today if you come across a deadline sale, and we will be happy to help.

