Get the tastiest food for your wedding with Baxters Catering

The Porirua based catering business offers several different catering packages for weddings in the Wellington region.

Baxters Catering understands the importance of a wedding meal and is passionate about providing the greatest service to all guests and the happy couple on their big day. The team can cater for all tastes, budgets and any dietary restrictions with our set menus or tailored packages if you desire.

Our wedding supreme menu offers you a three-course meal with your choice of roast meats and vegetables, salads and desserts. If you would like something a bit fancier, our wedding deluxe package offers a three-course meal with your chosen meat but fuller entrée options to improve the appetite of your guests. All our packages can come with tea and coffee serving for an additional price.

Whatever style of wedding you are planning, we can accommodate our cutlery and design of the meal to align with your desired strategy. At Baxters Catering, we will ensure you don’t have to worry about the quality and precision of catering on your wedding day, and you can focus on other more pressing matters. If you want a tailored solution, talk to our team today, as we can often create the desired effect for you with a few modifications to our packages.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.baxterscatering.co.nz/.