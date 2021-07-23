3rd Arm Admin can take care of all your bookkeeping needs

The virtual administration service will keep your books in order so that you can focus on other more pressing matters in your business.

Many business owners and managers struggle to find the time to do their bookkeeping and ensure that everything with their accounting and taxes is in order. Hiring a new staff member may be the only ideal option for these organisations. However, they might not have the budget to employ a full-time employee.

Working together with 3rd Arm Admin in this instance will be a great solution. Our bookkeeping service can be mobile, so you don’t need to provide us with additional space in your office. We offer a range of services through this, including reconciling bank accounts, budgets, credit control, reporting, and processing your account systems.

Instead of worrying about your financials, our team will ensure that you can focus on other more pressing matters while we complete the job for you whenever you need us. So, get in touch with our team today if you need support with your bookkeeping, and we will make sure that everything is in order.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.3rdarmadmin.co.nz/.