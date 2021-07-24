Harbour Hibiscus squad named for 2021 Farah Palmer Cup

QBE North Harbour Rugby has confirmed its squad for the Farah Palmer Cup 2021 with plenty of ambition to win games and continue growing the sport.

The players in the squad range from those fresh out of high school to others who have played for New Zealand and other nations. After a 2020 season which was under a cloud from Covid-19 and saw other sides call up seasoned Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens the Hibiscus have high hopes in the FPC Championship this season.

They will compete in the Farah Palmer Cup Championship against Tasman in their first game of the season as well as Northland, Taranaki, Hawkes Bay and Manawatu.

The coaching staff include experienced women’s coach, Tracy Davis as an assistant alongside coaches Dean Watkins and Bill Wigglesworth.

Davis is one of the rising female coaches and has had a number roles in the sport at various levels.

“It’s a squad which is young and keen to improve. We’re growing the game in North Harbour and around the country and more players are emerging from Harbour and playing in the greater Auckland club competition. The players are getting more experience. It’s great to retain the likes of Kate Williams, Anita Berry and Olivia Waldron who are leaders in the squad,” said Wigglesworth.

Harbour Hibiscus Farah Palmer Cup 2021 Squad:

Tight Forwards: Danjela Haigh (Albany Barbarians), Katelyn Hilton (Albany Barbarians), Inga Timani (Albany Barbarians/Manu Samoa), Mel Williams (Ponsonby RFC), Ciara O’Connor (Ponsonby RFC/Connacht/Irish International), Vainga Moimoi (College Rifles/Auckland Storm/Tonga), Olivia Ward-Duin (Albany Barbarians (Black Ferns 2019)), Jade Wong (Albany Barbarians), Manutalaaho Huni (Ponsonby RFC), Sereima Tavaga (Auckland Marist),

Loose Forwards: Anita Berry (Albany Barbarians/NZDF), Tenaija Fletcher (Albany Barbarians/Blues Women), Madisson Mata’afa (Albany Barbarians/NZ Maori 18’s trialist), Danielle Mellow (Albany Barbarians/Waikato U18), Kate Williams (Albany Barbarians/NZDF/Blues Women),

Inside Backs: Hailey Beale (Albany Barbarians), Manaia Webb (College Rifles), Hayley Hutana (Albany Barbarians/Blues Women/Black Ferns 7’s), Olivia Waldron (College Rifles/Otago Spirit), Tsz Ting Lee (Albany Barbarians/Hong Kong International), Midfield Backs: Jessie Courtenay-Malupo (Albany Barbarians), Kobi Daniel (Ponsonby RFC), Wairakau Greig (Albany Barbarians/Manawatu/Tasman), Felicity Powdrell (Ponsonby RFC/Hawkes Bay),

Outside Backs: Moana Courtenay, Ava-Lee Jeriecevich, Latisha Trigwell-Achmad, Holly Williams (all Albany Barbarians), Kiana Wereta (College Rifles/Otago Spirit)

Development Players: Georgia-Ysabella Dowd, Lateisha De Graaf, Reiko Takayoshi (All Albany Barbarians).