Urban Homes Win Multiple Registered Master Builders Association Awards

HAMILTON

Hamilton and Whitianga builders Urban Homes won five awards at the Registered Master Builders Association House of the Year 2021 Awards for the Waikato Region.

Held on Friday night, 24 July, at the outstanding Claudelands Event Centre, 27 homes were recognised for outstanding excellence in both design and build quality.

Urban Homes said, "We're super excited to be showcasing four of our homes in this year’s Registered Master Builders Association House of the Year Awards!"

All four homes won awards - three golds and one silver, as well as one regional category win.

Gold - New Home - $1 Million - $1.5 Million

Gold - Volume/Group Housing - New Home up to $450,000

Gold - GIB Show Home

Category Winner - GIB Show Home

Silver - New Home - $600,000 - $750,000

Urban Homes has consistently received gold awards at the Registered Master Builder House of the Year awards every year since 2010, as well as multiple supreme awards, category awards and lifestyle awards in Hamilton and the Waikato.

"We treat all our clients’ projects as if they were our own and we love to see our clients take ownership of their very own masterpiece. We believe in being humble, hungry and smart. These values shape how we work with clients, subcontractors and each other. It’s the Urban Homes way, and it’s how we build beautiful homes, with integrity."

Owners, Nathan and Lana Carter have what the 2021 RMB House of the Year judges have described as a “serious, spacious and eye-catching two-storey family home”.

Taking inspiration from Urban's Dulverton floor plan, this beautiful, contemporary, 401sqm home, captured Lana’s natural style and flair for detail and Nathan’s passion for gadgets and technology.

"Beautiful views of the Hakarimata Range, three living spaces which enhance indoor-outdoor living and a split-level pool, are some of the striking features which make us proud to have built a home together with Nathan and Lana, for a life they love!"

Streamlined, sophisticated and sublime, coloursteel is teamed with pine cladding and complemented with sharp, clean lines to create a striking, contemporary design.

Five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three living spaces add up to a spacious and eye-catching two-storey family home.

Three living spaces enhance indoor-outdoor living and open to kwila decking crafted to the highest level. The split-level pool adds the ultimate in enjoyment.

Everything you could possibly want for modern family living can be found in this home, which is complete with the owner’s style: in-wall surround speakers, polished concrete floors, underfloor heating and solar panels.

Floral wallpaper and layered tiling add the wow factor to vintage hues in the bathrooms. Even the laundry has been given star treatment with peach hexagonal tiles.

Top billing goes to the kitchen. The waterfall island bench, timber bulkhead with light fixtures, tiles on the island and splashback, and dark cabinetry create impeccable flair.

"It’s humbling to be continually recognised by the industry and our peers for our workmanship, quality, style and attention to detail. At Urban Homes we treat every home we build as an award-winning masterpiece, whether it’s an architecturally inspired custom design, or a modest build from a pre-designed floorplan.

We wear our awards with pride and love the challenge of maintaining our award-winning status. The Registered Master Builder awards provide a tangible stamp of excellence for building companies, the industry and consumers."

Where it all began

As a lad growing up in Waikanae, Owner Daniel Klinkenberg used to dream about building a flying fox between his and his mate’s houses. It was the smart solution really – it would be much quicker than walking. Nowadays, Daniel’s appetite for pushing the boundaries has only grown. But while he might be building homes rather than flying-foxes, he still loves thinking about how he can help people have awesome journeys.

In 2004, Daniel and wife Bronwyn saw a gap in the Waikato for a building company that valued quality craftmanship and excellent customer service, regardless of whether they were building a classic first home or a luxury designer home. Urban Homes was born, and quickly established itself as a company that cared about the client’s journey, and treated every project as if it was their own.

Expanding to Coromandel

The most award-winning Master Builders in Hamilton are now award-winning Master Builders in Whitianga and Whangamata.

Designed to function as either a dream holiday home or beach house on the Coromandel, Urban Homes have a showhome at The Waterways in Whitianga.

Crafted with materials suited to coastal environments, this simple and smart home features a stylish interior, designed for coastal living. The open plan home delivers seamless indoor-outdoor flow built for entertaining and all complementing the beach lifestyle.

Urban Homes also have showhomes in Hamilton and Cambridge.