Garcia offers plumbing maintenance across the Wellington Region

The Wellington plumber provides the maintenance of taps, fittings and replacements of parts in your kitchen and bathroom.

Dripping taps and faulty fittings are regular occurrences in any home or apartment that should be attended to quickly to prevent any further larger issues in the future. Small leaks, drips, stiffness and blockages can soon escalate and prevent you from doing everyday things with your plumbing equipment. Garcia can service, maintain and repair any dripping taps and fittings in your kitchen and bathroom.

The Wellington plumber can come promptly to support your fittings and ensure no further issues arise. If your piece of plumbing reaches the end of its lifespan, we will tell you during the maintenance and will get you all the components needed for the job. Many think that they can perform plumbing jobs themselves; however, it is a legal requirement for a qualified professional to work on the job. Garcia is more than experienced to work even on the most challenging jobs across Wellington.

We offer plumbing and gas fitting for your bathrooms and kitchens and will ensure your fittings work for a long time without problems. If you need maintenance or servicing done, get in touch with our team today.

For more information, visit our website at https://garcia.co.nz/.