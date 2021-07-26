Plaster N Paint offers gib fixing across Wellington

If you are building new walls in your home, Plaster N Paint can support them with their gib fixing service.

Having sturdy walls that protect your home from external conditions and prevent issues from coming up are essential aspects of a new build or renovation. Plaster N Paint offers gib fixing services across Wellington to ensure that any home gets the most out of its walls. The team will do all the measurements and preparation to get all the GIB products you need.

Many might want to do this process themselves; however, it is essential to engage the services of a professional who will set your walls up for a long and problem-free future. Fixing GIB will also provide a basis for a fantastic paint job and ensures your walls get the finish you are looking for. Our team will deliver all the material to your address, so you won’t have to worry about any part of the process.

Plaster N Paint is your newest plasterer and painter in the Wellington region, offering a range of services for residential and commercial buildings. Contact us today if you require gib fixing services in Wellington!

For more information, visit our website at https://plasternpaint.co.nz/.