Summary of employment law changes – Collins & May Law

Collins & May Law provides an overview of the changes that have been made to employment law in the past year.

Minimum wage increase

The minimum wage has increased to $20 an hour from the 1st of April, affecting all employers and employees. If you believe you haven’t received an increase, contact your employment lawyer immediately.

Bereavement leave

Bereavement leave now also covers miscarriages and stillbirths under the Holiday Act. You are entitled to three days leave after you have worked for your employer for over six months if you as an employee suffer the miscarriage or stillbirth, or your spouse and partner does. Collins & May supports this change strongly, giving employees some time to grieve and process.

Increase in sick leave

Sick leave has increased to 10 days per year once an employee has worked for their employer for six months.

Vulnerable workers now include security officers

As of the 1st of July, security officers are considered vulnerable workers. The Employment Relations Act provides protection for workers who do cleaning, catering and laundry services within specific sectors, such as education, health and residential care. If the employer sells the business, the vulnerable workers can choose if they want to transfer to the new employer, keeping all their current working conditions.

Collins & May are experts in employment law and are looking forward to supporting you legally in any way they can. If you have any questions about these changes, contact us today.