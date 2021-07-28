Real Dentistry offers dental sedation for anxious clients

If you experience anxiety when going to the dentist, our IV sedation will make you feel relaxed and more at ease during the treatment.

Dental sedation can help patients that get nervous when visiting the dentist, adults who require more complicated surgical procedures and those who want to complete several treatments during a single visit.

Real Dentistry is experienced in providing dental treatments with sedation, and we will always have a nurse on sight who will make sure that everything goes according to plan. When you are sedated, you will feel relaxed, comfortable and it will feel like the treatment goes by very quickly. Ensure you have someone to take you home, as you may feel drowsy for 24 hours after the treatment.

If you are interested in sedation for your treatment, make sure you book in early for your procedure and let our friendly receptionists know about your needs. It may take us a few weeks to organise the nurse to be on sight, so ensure you are prepared for that.

Call us today to organise your treatment at the friendly Kilbirnie dentist with sedation so that you won’t be nervous at your next appointment.

For more information, visit our website at https://realdentistry.co.nz/.