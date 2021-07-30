New Just Blinds website is coming soon

The Wellington blinds store is launching a new website to create a better experience for their customers.

The new website will reflect the branding and design of our store and will include detailed descriptions of our vast product range so that customers can explore them before setting foot in our showroom. We have roller, PVC, honeycomb, timber, venetian, vertical, and shutter blinds available, ensuring that you find exactly what you are looking for at our store.

You will also be able to explore our various materials, a measuring guide and how we can help you repair your blinds that you have a few problems with. The new website will focus on user experience and easy navigation, so you can find everything that you are looking for with a simple mouse click.

Just Blinds will also have a dedicated page, where you can contact us and ask for a quote to eliminate the time you spend on correspondence with our team members. Contact us today to find out more about how we can help you and what we offer.

For more information, visit our current website at https://justblinds.co.nz/.