Optimo Launches Helpful Fee Savings Calculator

Optimo, the platform enabling New Zealanders to sell their homes privately and avoid paying a large portion of the profit as agent commission, has launched a handy tool for prospective vendors. Their new calculator makes it immediately clear to property owners how much they could save with their innovative model.

Easy to find right on the front page of optimo.co.nz, the calculator demonstrates the cost difference between traditional real estate agent fees and Optimo fees in seconds. Users simply enter their expected sale price (in dollars) into the specified field. They will then be immediately presented with an accurate estimation of the typical real estate agent commission and the Optimo fees, making it clear just how much they would save by using the platform.

Despite offering significantly lower costs than the traditional real estate model, Optimo offers a full range of services including a professional photo and video shoot of the property, listings written by a marketing agent and sent out on both Optimo and TradeMe, brochures, signage, and continual support from experts. All of the elements which require specialised expertise are included in an Optimo package. The platform, however, puts more control—and more of the profit—back into the hands of the sellers.

With their new savings calculator, Optimo can clearly convey to property owners how cost-effective the platform is and help them to make an informed decision on how to sell. To check it out, head to optimo.co.nz. Scroll down to enter your expected sale price and get an idea of how much you could save.