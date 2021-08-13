PVC doors now feature smart locks for a more secure home

Protecting the home from intruders and burglars is a vital part of homeownership, and just one way to do this is with locks on all exterior doors. As new locking technology becomes available, it’s a good idea to explore new options to see if they can offer improved security for your home.

That’s why Eco Auckland is now offering all uPVC doors with smart locks, for increased home security and peace of mind.

Smart locks are one of a range of recent ‘smart devices’ that together create a ‘smart home’. This essentially means that these devices can connect to your WiFi and can be controlled remotely from your mobile device.

With a smart lock, you can forget about carrying keys with you everywhere you go and potentially getting locked out when you leave them behind. Instead, you can gain entry to your home with a simple touch of the finger, or by voice command.

If you aren’t home and wish to unlock the door for a guest or visitor, you can unlock the door remotely from your smartphone. This gives you total control over your entrances, even when you’re not at home.

These smart locks are now available for our full range of uPVC doors, which includes French doors, bifold, entrances, sliding, tilt and slides, tilt and turns, stacking sliding, and smart sliding. These doors offer a long life span, excellent insulation, and added soundproofing qualities, making for a warmer, quieter, more eco-friendly home that’s low in maintenance and high in practicality.

All of Eco Auckland’s high-quality uPVC products have been approved by the impartial research and testing company BRANZ, and are available across the Auckland region. Get in touch with the team at Eco Auckland to find out more by email at sales@ecoauckland.nz, or give them a call on 09 973 0610.