Homes more secure with smart locks on PVC doors from Eco Tauranga

Eco Tauranga has offered a wide variety of uPVC doors to local homes for years, but are always seeking new ways to provide a better, more valuable product.

Now, all uPVC doors have smart locks available to offer customers more choice, ease, and security when it comes to locking their homes.

A smart lock is one of the new range of ‘smart devices’ that can be part of a ‘smart home’. Rather than rely on a standard lock and key, a smart lock allows you to forget the keys for good (without panicking) and instead use either a fingerprint or your voice to open the door.

If you are not home but wish to allow entry for a visitor or guest, you can also remotely unlock or lock a door from afar. This offers added peace of mind as you don’t need to leave a key out, and you can check that the door is locked at any time.

These smart locks are now available on all Eco Tauranga uPVC doors, including entrances, French doors, sliding, bifold, tilt and turn, tilt and slide, stacking sliding, and smart sliding doors.

As always, these doors offer their numerous benefits afforded by the uPVC material. They provide better insulation for more comfortable interiors, lower power costs, and a more eco-friendly home, and are highly durable and add extra sound-proofing to the home. Additionally, the uPVC frame is steel reinforced, and the double-glazed windows can be laminated, making the door itself extremely difficult to break.

Eco Tauranga is a leading provider of uPVC doors and windows in New Zealand. Get in touch to find out more about uPVC doors or smart locks, or get your free quote. Contact Tony at tony@ecotauranga.nz or call him on 027 552 6065.