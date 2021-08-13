Top quality fabrics back in stock after Covid shortages

Like many businesses, Just Blinds has been affected by supply issues over the past 18 months due to Covid-19. While we are fortunate in New Zealand to have escaped the worst of the virus itself, this global pandemic has still had an impact on local businesses.

However, Just Blinds has recently received a new shipment of high-quality fabrics, bringing them back in stock for those in the Wellington region. These fabrics are used in Roman blinds and others to create a stylish and eye-catching look anywhere in the home. It is important to use a quality fabric for these applications for durability and strength to ensure they stand the test of time even with frequent use.

If you have been considering installing new blinds or replacing the blinds in your home or workplace, now is the perfect time to visit the Just Blinds showroom in Thorndon to view the fabrics and chat to the team about your needs. Alternatively, get in touch to ask about the new materials and patterns available.

Be sure to get in quick to avoid missing out on your desired fabric or print, as supplies are limited.

Just Blinds have been in the business for more than three decades, providing custom blinds of all kinds to homes and businesses around Wellington. As a specialist business, they are well equipped to provide expert advice and service, earning them countless happy customers over the years.

The team at Just Blinds offers a free, no-obligation measure and quote for all customers. Reach out via email at sales@justblinds.co.nz or call on 04 472 9920. Or, stop by the showroom Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 5pm, or from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.