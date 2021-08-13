Real Dentistry provides real professionalism, experience, and trust for dental crowns

Dental crowns are a hugely beneficial type of restorative dental treatment. They add strength and durability to a weakened tooth and can improve the appearance of a damaged or discoloured tooth.

Yet dental crowns take expert care and skill to create, which is why the friendly team at Real Dentistry is an excellent choice for anyone in the Wellington region.

Real Dentistry, a Kilbirnie office that’s part of the New Zealand Dental Association, offers a team of expert dentists who have years of experience with dental crowns. They will take the time to chat with you about your treatment options, and work with you to find a solution that’s best for your oral health and confidence.

A crown is essentially a hollow cap that is made specifically for your tooth. It is usually made from porcelain, ceramic, resin, or metal, and it fits over your tooth like a tight sleeve. Crowns on teeth you can see when you smile or talk are usually made from porcelain or ceramic and are matched to your natural tooth colour.

When it comes to creating a dental crown, it is a process that requires two appointments. During the first appointment, the dentist will shape the tooth so it can fit a crown over it, then take a mould that will be used to create the crown. At the end of this appointment, your dentist will add a temporary crown to the tooth for short-term protection.

A couple of weeks later, you will return to have your permanent crown fitted. It will be attached to your tooth with strong dental cement, and your dentist will give you advice on how to best care for the crown to ensure it lasts. For example, you will need to floss around it like normal and avoid hard chewy sweets to avoid pulling them off the tooth.

