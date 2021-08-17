Four reasons you need a house wash this spring with Rotorua's Exterior Washing Services.

The benefits of washing your home might stun you. You have to look more at it like an investment instead of a yearly price. If you want to grow the value of your home, keeping it healthy and clean is one of the most important factors. Rotorua’s leading washing service, Exterior Washing Services wants to make sure you keep your home’s value.

Making sure your house is looked after will save you more money in the future than you can imagine plus keep your friends and family save. Here are four reasons why you should wash your house this spring with Exterior Washing Services.

1. Remove mould before it’s too late

Mould starts to become prominent in spring, when the weather becomes warm and the walls will be humid. When there is excess moisture such as rainy and humid times, mould becomes a threat to your housing welfare. It is important to get house washing done before it is too late.

If left too long, mould will damage exterior cladding and leave noticeable stains. It will slowly eat away at the house. Prevent putting your family in danger, Exterior Washing Services will change your situation overnight.

2. House washing is an investment

Quality maintenance will save you money. Buying a house is very expensive, making sure you are looking after your investment is a must. If neglected, houses will be eaten away over time. Before you know it, you will need costly maintenance done. Trust me on this one, house washing is far more affordable than refinishing.

3. Keep a stable and healthy environment for your family

Leaving moss, mould and algae to build up around the house will create an unhealthy environment for anyone living there. Especially going into spring, you might have some more friends over for ribs on a Saturday night, you would want to keep your house a safe haven. Exterior Washing Services suggest an exterior clean every 1-2 years. Keep your home hazard free. A clean home is a healthy home, who wouldn’t want to keep it that way.

4. Don't let your insurance slip

Houses are very expensive, insurance gives you the safety that you need. One of the things that you might not know is when houses are not kept up to standard to insurance requirements, your insurance claim can slip. So it’s important to make sure your house is up to standard with an occasional clean. At the end of the day it only needs a clean once every 1-2 years.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

Phone: 021 150 6361

Email: extwsh@gmail.com

Website: https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

Contact Media PA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/NZ_MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/NZMediaPA