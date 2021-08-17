The central location of luxury motel Century Park Motor Lodge in Nelson offers an abundance of activities for family holidays.

The hidden gem holiday destination of Nelson offers an array of activities and entertainment for the whole family. From historic sights, adventurous fishing charters and a healthy dose of nature; Nelson has it all says the award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge.

Just a five-minute stroll from Nelson’s CBD, Century Park Motor Lodge is right next to a special landmark, the Nelson Cathedral. The Church offers interactive, memorable tours and a unique view of Trafalgar Street.

You can also spend the day on the open water tracking big game fish by booking a fishing charter. Several fishing charters are in Port Nelson at just a 10-minute drive from Century Park Motor Lodge.

As well as a list of exciting activities, the area is the home to a lot of natural beauty. From the surrounding areas from majestic mountain ranges and sunny coasts of the Tasman region to the beautiful sounds of nearby Marlborough; Nelson is the meeting point between two of the most amazing regions in New Zealand.

Golden Bay is a hotspot for incredible sights and hidden beauty. This tourism destination is packed full of surreal coastlines and breathtaking mountain views. A visit to this diverse destination will leave you wanting to come back for more. Golden Bay is a scenic hour and a half drive from Century Park Motor lodge.

Century Park Motor Lodge owners Rick and Stacie Warren will happily help you find something perfect for you to do while you stay.

Century Park Motor Lodge are the winner of multiple hospitality and people’s choice awards. Their passion for customer service is unrivalled in the area, and they pride themselves in creating your own ‘home away from home’ while you experience the excitement and beauty of the surrounding areas.

With the cold winter months almost behind us, now is the perfect time to book a stay at Century Park Motor lodge.

Book Direct at Century Park Motor Lodge:

https://www.centuryparkmotorlodge.com/

197 Rutherford Street, Nelson 7010, New Zealand

0800 867 668 (NZ Free Ph)

info@centuryparkmotorlodge.com

https://www.facebook.com/centurypark

