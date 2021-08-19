Resin domed labels available at Labels Plus

Labels Plus’ resin domed labels are coated in a protective layer of clear resin.

The self-adhesive products are durable yet cost-effective and can be attached to high use products both indoors and outdoors. The resin makes these labels waterproof and an excellent option for products that get touched and used regularly.

Labels Plus supplies the resin domed item in a sheet format, making them simple to apply to any type of surface. They work well on smooth, curved and rough surfaces made of different materials. If you need to use them on wood or other hard to stick to surfaces, make sure you discuss your needs with the team, who may be able to create a better sticking adhesive to fit your needs.

The resin domed labels come in full-colour digital print and are able to reflect your brand accurately. Due to their durability, they require no maintenance at all, and you will be able to enjoy their benefit for a long time to come.

Labels Plus offers a range of custom-made products for your business that are high-quality, well-performing and cost-effective, providing excellent solutions for a range of markets. Order your resin domed labels from our team today!

For more information, visit our website at https://www.labelsplus.co.nz/.