HomeLegal is hiring!

HomeLegal is looking for an experienced property lawyer to support its team.

The specialist property law firm is looking for an interested individual to work in their mid-sized office in Wellington, Lower Hutt or Upper Hutt. The applicant should be versatile, have a can-do attitude, be good with clients and be keen to learn new skills. In return, we will offer variety and a busy, collegial and fun work environment, where everyone works to provide a high-quality service to clients.

We use the latest innovative legal systems, which enables our employees to have the flexibility to work from home and perform their job in the most accurate way possible. Our office is always on the lookout for motivated and experienced property lawyers that can are looking for a challenge and are excellent team players.

HomeLegal are specialist conveyancing lawyers that support both home buyers and sellers in the Wellington region. Whether you are a residential investor or a first home buyer, we can offer our expert services to ensure the transaction goes smoothly. If you would like to work in a welcoming and professional team, get in touch with us today to find out if you are the right fit.

For more information, visit our website at https://homelegal.co.nz/.