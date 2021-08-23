New dentist joins the Champion Dental team

Dr Rachel Osman has come on board to the Porirua dental clinic as the newest dental professional.

Champion Dental is excited to expand its team and be able to offer its treatments and services to more patients in the wider Wellington area. We are looking for a way to reduce wait times for appointments and provide oral care and early diagnoses efficiently and timely.

Rachel Osman has graduated from Otago University with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery in 2018 and worked at two private practices before moving down to the capital city. She is kind to her patients and offers a treatment that is free of judgement. Rachel has an interest in minimally invasive dentistry and preserving tooth structure as much as possible. She fits in exceptionally well with the rest of the team, and together we are able to offer effective and gentle care.

Champion Dental is excited to welcome Rachel Osman as the newest addition to the team and continue giving solutions to Porirua patients. We offer a wide range of dental services, so whether you need a tooth removed or your smile aligned, we can help with that. Get in touch if you would like to be Rachel Osman’s patient.

For more information, visit our website at https://championdental.co.nz/.