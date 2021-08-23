Absolute Control launches new website

The commercial refrigeration company has designed a website that reflects their services and branding to a greater detail than the old one.

With a revamped design, powerful visuals and detailed content, the new website is geared towards the users and potential new customers who are looking for information on the refrigeration company. New service pages that address the different solutions that Absolute Control offers help buyers select the correct product they are looking for.

The contact page has a simple form that lets you get in touch with the refrigeration company easily. This reduces the time spent on correspondence and enables you to access your desired product promptly. The menu at the top of the webpage can easily be navigated, helping you to find the correct information without taking much time to look for it.

Absolute Control supplies, installs and services commercial refrigeration units in the Wellington region for a range of different industries. Our products range from vertical and horizontal chillers and freezers to ice makers and commercial air conditioning. If you own a business in Wellington that is looking for a trusted refrigeration company, get in touch with us today!

Explore our new website at https://absolutecontrol.co.nz/.