Hugo Plastics' New Product Keeps Drains Unblocked

A market-leading creator of customised grease traps and similar products for the civil and industrial sectors, Hugo Plastics has a history of producing simple but effective tools. Their latest product is no exception. The new hair and lint trap is effective, long-lasting, and a fantastic tool for any business that involves hair, lint, or similar products being washed down the drain as part of usual operations.

Made from high-quality materials and developed to be durable, the hair and lint trap is the ideal tool for hairdressing salons, laundromats, dog grooming facilities, and similar businesses. Wherever you have a drain that’s prone to becoming blocked by hair and lint, Hugo Plastics’ new product is a must-have.

Hugo Plastics’ parent company, Thermoplastic Engineering Limited (TPE), has 30 years of skills and experience in the design, engineering, and fabrication of solutions for scientific and industrial laboratories. Hugo Plastics, as an arm of TPE, applies this expertise to a wider range of plastic products for various sectors. The hair and lint trap is the latest in their range and will ensure that many businesses can leave blocked drains in the past. To find out more, visit hugoplastics.nz, call the team on 0800 888 454, or email sales@hugoplastics.nz.