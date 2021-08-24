TRT COVID-19 Update August 2021

HAMILTON

New Zealand has now moved into COVID-19 Alert Level 4.

TRT is open for essential service support for transport, logistics and critical infrastructure at our Auckland, Hamilton, and Christchurch branches.

This will be in place for the duration of Alert Level 4.

There is non-contact pick up for transport parts from our warehouses. Please place orders in advance. For vehicle pickups please contact the Service team before arrival. If you are unsure call us first, we are here to help.

Our essential service support includes:

• Truck and Trailers Parts - NZ Wide

• Hiab and Zepro Parts - NZ Wide

• Hiab and Zepro Service Agents - NZ Wide

• Truck Service and Repair – Waikato Only

• Truck Service emergency call out – Waikato Only

• Crane Service and Repair and 24/7 Emergency Call Out - NZ Wide

For details of our essential services click here.

Stay safe and be kind to one another.