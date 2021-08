Rambo is on a ledge. He’s being chased down, he’s injured, & losing blood. He sews the edges of his wound together! But will he go to the dentist? Will any man? According to research, most men avoid the dentist. The excuses they use include ‘I’m too busy, I can’t get the time off work, I’ll just take a pain killer, I’m fine, it’s too expensive.’

But there are good reasons to see the dentist.