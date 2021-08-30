New Website is Live for C.A.C Electrical Tag Testing

Lower Hutt-based C.A.C Electrical Tag Testing has launched a new website this month, presenting a new online face to their clients and potential clients in the Wellington region. The fresh, new site provides the full details of their tag testing services and more with an appealing, user-friendly layout.

The 100% NZ owned and operated company offers reliable electrical testing and tagging for workplaces. The qualified team will test electrical appliances on-site across New Zealand, ensuring that their client businesses are both safe and compliant with all relevant regulations. There are also franchise opportunities available for entrepreneurs around the country under the C.A.C franchise network—and you can find out more about this on the new site.

Electrical safety and compliance are important, and C.A.C makes it affordable and accessible for many businesses across the nation. With their portable appliance testing equipment, the team can carry out electrical testing on computer equipment, general office equipment, power tools, extension leads, multi boxes, and more.

If you would like to enquire about their tag testing services or read up on why they are necessary and what they entail, head to tagtestingelectrical.co.nz. It’s all there! You can get in touch with the team on 0800 152 025 or via the onsite contact form.