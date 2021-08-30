Dental veneers for a smile to smile about

Many people go to the dentist when a tooth starts hurting, or simply for a check-up. But there’s much more to dentistry than maintenance and fixing what’s broken - cosmetic dentistry can improve the appearance of your smile for more confidence every day.

Dental veneers are a simple and effective option for those looking to improve the appearance of their teeth - whether that’s just one crooked or chipped tooth, or multiple discoloured or misshapen teeth.

A veneer is a thin, tooth-coloured ‘shell’ that is applied to the front of your existing tooth, meaning there is no extensive invasive dental work involved. It can be used to cover teeth that are chipped, discoloured, misshapen, crooked, pointy, or smaller than preferred, or veneers can also be used to cover a gap between teeth.

The result is a smile that’s filled with white, straight, well-shaped teeth, and one that you can have confidence in.

At 32 Gems dental office in Lower Hutt, the experienced team uses porcelain veneers to improve the smile and confidence of patients.

Porcelain veneers are customised to your smile to look perfectly natural. They are easy to care for, durable, and resistant to fading and staining.

The process of getting porcelain veneers takes several visits, including an initial consultation, and a visit to take an impression of your teeth and create temporary veneers to get an idea of what the final result might look like. Your teeth will then be prepared to receive the veneers (by removing a thin layer from the front of your teeth), and the final veneers will be applied.

32 Gems works with highly skilled ceramists to create the perfect custom veneers for your smile, and their expert team will work with you to ensure you get the smile you want.

Contact the team at 32 Gems on 04 566 2211 or email info@32gemsdentalcare.co.nz to find out more about what dental veneers could do for your smile, and how the friendly team can make that happen.