Safe use of two-wheeled motorbikes on farms with New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

As a farmer, you have many challenges. One of the most important is making sure your farm is a safe place to work and live. Not just for your own health but for those around you as well. In this article, find out how to stay safe when riding two-wheeled motorbikes on the farm from New Zealand’s leading farm consultants, AgSafe NZ.

There are a lot of benefits to riding dirt bikes on farms. But there are also some common mistakes that can lead to serious injuries and even death. “Farm work is a risky job, and you need to be prepared,” Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

Two-wheeled motorbikes an excellent way to cover more ground, increase productivity and improve efficiency on a farm. So, it is important to look after your bike and make sure it’s in good working condition. A well-maintained bike is more reliable, and you will have an easier time riding it.

Follow the manufacturer's maintenance recommendations, especially when it comes to brakes, footrests, and controls. Inspect foot pegs regularly to ensure they do not bend, sag or lose their grip. Check the brakes after riding through water. “When cleaning your bike, make sure you don’t direct high-pressure hoses at the bearings – that will result in mechanical problems,” adds Jim.

Regular inspection and maintenance is important to keep your bike running smoothly. Always follow the operator’s manual’s instructions for maintenance, especially with regard to brakes, footrests and controls.

Before you ride a bike for the first time, research how it works and learn as much about it as possible. It is important before riding a bike that you know how your bike works. Not all bikes are the same and might take time to get a “feel” for a bike you haven’t ridden before. Read the owner's manual and become familiar with your vehicle's controls.

Only a person who is thoroughly trained to ride a two-wheeled bike should be allowed to ride it. “To tell whether a person is an experienced farm rider or not, talk with them about safe farm bike riding and get them to show their skills under supervision,” advises Jim.

Adding a passenger can make a bike harder to control. It can change its centre of gravity and make it more difficult for the rider and passenger to balance their weight at high speeds or when slowing from high speeds. Make sure the pillion passenger footrests are properly attached to the bike and in good condition.

Lugging loads on two-wheeled bikes is dangerous because they change the bike’s width and make it hard to lean when cornering. Also the extra weight changes the centre of gravity, making it harder to control. If you have to carry a load, don’t carry it across your knees. Use the front and rear carriers, if provided.

