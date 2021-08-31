Using a virtual assistant to get on top of life's admin tasks

Modern life is busy, with endless to-do lists for both work and personal life, and an increasingly limited amount of time.

When there just aren’t enough hours in the day, a personal assistant can be a huge help in getting on top of admin tasks that take significant amounts of time that you could spend on work, with family, or simply taking a moment to relax.

Yet not everyone needs a full-time personal assistant, nor someone to sit with them in an office all day. That’s why a virtual personal assistant is an excellent solution - someone to take care of all those admin tasks without needing to be there with you 24/7.

A personal assistant can do almost anything, from booking a dentist appointment, organising travel including flights, car rental, and accommodation, and setting up calendar appointments with clients and coworkers, to dealing with simple emails, alerting you to emails that need your attention as soon as possible, and answering calls.

Their job is to lighten your load and pick up all of those small tasks that add up and suck hours from your day, making it tougher to focus on more important work. If it’s something they can do from afar with some quick instruction from you, it’s something they can help with.

A Virtual Assistant can work for you every day of the week, or simply a few hours here and there when you are particularly pressed for time. Whatever you need, the friendly team can work with you to tailor a solution that makes your life easier every day.

Get in touch with Virtual Assistant by calling 04 232 9199 or emailing sue@virtualassistant.co.nz to find out more about what a virtual personal assistant can do for you, and how the arrangement could work day today.