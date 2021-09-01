32 Gems Dental is back at work under Alert Level 3

The central Lower Hutt dentist is welcoming patients for urgent and emergency dental care at COVID Alert Level 3.

If you experience severe pain, oral infections, fractured teeth, swelling, bleeding or other issues with your oral health that disrupt your everyday life, 32 Gems Dental will see you for a face-to-face appointment even during the heightened alert level.

The dental practice has increased measures in place to keep their patients safe, including physical distancing, avoiding the use of waiting rooms, compulsory contact tracing, limiting patients to 1 in the treatment room, and regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces.

Before our dental team books you in for an appointment, we will discuss your symptoms over the phone, which means that we may be able to offer a treatment solution without you having to visit our clinic. We will assess everyone who requires emergency dental care and urgent appointments in-person to ensure you get the right treatment option.

32 Gems Dental complies with all governmental requirements and is looking forward to supporting patients with a toothache and oral health issues under COVID Alert level 3. Call our team today if you have any problems with your teeth, and our friendly dental team will be able to help you through the phone.

For more information, visit our website at https://32gemsdentalcare.co.nz/.