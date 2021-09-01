Champion Dental's doors are open at Alert Level 3

The Porirua dentist is providing urgent and emergency dental care at COVID Alert Level 3 for their patients.

Those who experience severe pain, oral infections, fractured teeth, swelling, bleeding or other issues with your oral health that disrupt your everyday life are considered to be needing emergency dental treatments. Champion Dental will see you for a face-to-face appointment even during the heightened alert level.

The dental practice has increased their protective measures to keep their patients safe, including physical distancing, avoiding the use of waiting rooms, compulsory contact tracing, limiting patients to 1 in the treatment room, and regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces. Our team works to keep all our clients safe and comfortable during their visit.

Before our dental team books you in for an appointment, we will discuss your symptoms over the phone. Our team may be able to offer a treatment solution without you having to visit our clinic, keeping you safe. Make sure you contact us, so we can determine whether your issue requires urgent attention from our dentists.

Champion Dental complies with all governmental requirements to keep our patients protected from the virus and strives to help those needing urgent care under COVID Alert level 3. Call our team today if you have any problems with your teeth, and our friendly dental team will be able to help you through the phone.

For more information, visit our website at https://championdental.co.nz/.