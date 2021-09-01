Real Dentistry is open during Alert Level 3

The Kilbirnie dentist provides emergency dental and urgent care for patients in need.

This includes if you experience any of the following symptoms: severe pain, oral infections, fractured teeth, swelling, bleeding or other issues with your oral health that disrupt your everyday life. The team at Real Dentistry will see you for a face-to-face appointment even during the heightened alert level to solve these oral health issues.

We have put increased measures in place to keep everyone on our premises safe and protected from the virus, including physical distancing, avoiding the use of waiting rooms, compulsory contact tracing, limiting patients to 1 in the treatment room, and regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces.

Our friendly team will discuss your symptoms over the phone prior to inviting you in for an appointment. In some cases, we may be able to offer a treatment solution over a teleconsultation to limit our contacts. However, if you have severe pain and problematic symptoms, we will definitely assess you in person.

Real Dentistry has worked hard to comply with the government’s requirements, and we are happy to be able to open our doors for emergency appointments again. Call us now if you have any oral health issues, and our team will be glad to help over the phone!

