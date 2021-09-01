Property market under Alert Level 3 – Collins & May Law

Under COVID Alert Level 3, most steps in buying and selling your property will happen virtually.

Collins & May Law can still support your legal requirements through phone and video consultations. Here we provide an overview of what you can expect for the buying and selling process under level 3.

Virtual walkthroughs, appraisals and inspections are encouraged where possible. Open homes are only allowed if they can be socially distant, and a maximum of two bubbles can visit the home on a specific day. Strict hygienic controls are required to be taken, and face masks need to be worn by the visitors. Contact tracing needs to be in place for all those entering the home.

Professionals, including property inspectors, valuers, and engineers, can visit the property, and so can tradespeople if you need anything fixed before selling. Settlements can move forward, however, you will need your lawyer to agree with the other party.

You are allowed to move homes in alert level 3, but if you need to travel between regions, make sure you have the confirming documentation with you. Movers can also be used, but they will need to keep the required 2 metres distance.

Collins & May Law can support your property journey even in the higher alert levels. Get in touch with us if you need legal advice.

