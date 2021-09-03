Sell and purchase a property under Alert Level 3 with HomeLegal

Keep your property journey going under the heightened Alert Level with Wellington’s expert property lawyers.

Any home sale and purchase can go forward while the country is in Alert Level 3, although most parts of the journey should be completed virtually. HomeLegal is fully able to offer their conveyancing services and help you sell or purchase a home stress and problem-free. Our team has the knowledge and experience to support you through your journey, even with these safety measures in place.

Open homes can’t go ahead under Alert Level 3, and you should hold online walkthroughs and evaluations whenever possible. Private viewings are permitted twice a day, where a maximum of two people from the same bubble can assess the home. Contact tracing, mask-wearing and social distancing needs to be followed and surfaces thoroughly cleaned between viewings.

Professional photographers, inspectors, valuers and tradespeople can enter and work on your home in a socially distant way. The government suggests that settlements are delayed under alert level 2, but you are able to complete them if your lawyer agrees with the other party, even in level 3.

HomeLegal is available to offer legal advice and support to any property seller or buyer. Get in touch with us if you would like your journey to be straightforward and stress-free!

