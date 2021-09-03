How the award-winning luxury South Island motel Century Park Motor Lodge goes above and beyond for every guest.

Looking for an accommodation provider who goes above and beyond to ensure their guests have the best possible experience? The award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge is unbeatable when it comes to providing outstanding customer service.

"At Century Park Motor Lodge, we pride ourselves on how we look after our guests and in what we offer," says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren. Everything done at Century Park Motor Lodge aims to ensure exceptional customer service and adaptability towards their guests' unique needs.

The team at Century Park Motor Lodge know all too well the importance of a good night's sleep. That's why they have gone above and beyond to ensure all guests get a restful nights sleep.

"All our rooms come with luxury linen, plush comfortable beds and double glazed, fully insulated, and soundproofing rooms," says Stacie. Not only that, but units with Queen, king and Superking beds also features the luxurious "Dream Topper" for a perfect night's sleep.

Century Park Motor lodge also have spa suites which is the perfect way to relax, unwind and rejuvenate after a long day of travelling.

The Century Park Motor lodge team has outfitted all the rooms with everything you might need for a comfortable stay. Each room comes with a fully-equipped kitchenette, Italian tiled bathroom, 50" or 55" Smart TV with Free Netflix and Spark Sport, FREE high-speed Unlimited WiFi, Air Conditioning/Heat-Pump with daily room servicing.

Committed to delivering, you could need to make your stay hassle-free; Century Park Motor Lodge has also just added Electric Vehicle Charging Stations - (Type 2).

If you need central Nelson accommodation, look no further than Century Park Motor Lodge. You will be at the centre of it all, as Century Park Motor Lodge is just an easy 5-minute walk from Nelson CBD. "This makes us the perfect place to base yourself as you explore all the great things the Nelson Tasman region has to offer," adds Stacie.

Century Park Motor Lodge has a range of rooms ideal for families, couples, corporate travellers, and independent travellers.

If your travels lead you towards Nelson or the Tasman region and are in need of a place to stay, whether it be business or pleasure, make Century Park Motor Lodge your first port of call. Century Park Motor Lodge welcomes you with luxury accommodation and genuine kiwi hospitality.

Book Direct at Century Park Motor Lodge

https://www.centuryparkmotorlodge.com/

197 Rutherford Street, Nelson 7010, New Zealand

64 3 546 6197

0800 867 668 (NZ Free Ph)

info@centuryparkmotorlodge.com

https://www.facebook.com/centurypark

