Urban Homes Pukekura Show Home is in the Top 100

CAMBRIDGE

Hamilton Master Builders, Urban Homes, have their Pukekura show home in Cambridge in the Registered Master Builders Association 2021 National House of the Year Finals!

This follows multiple gold awards in the House of the Year 2021 Awards for the Waikato Region.

A spokesperson for Urban Homes said its was "a fantastic achievement that is a testament to our commitment to craftsmanship and our dedication to operating with integrity. We couldn't be prouder!"

The Registered Master Builders Association National House of the Year competition celebrates building excellence in New Zealand. It awards the best homes and builders and the craftsmanship behind them.

Urban Homes entract has been descibed as "an exemplar of craftsmanship and showcases the Waikato builders’ passion for perfection," that takes lifestyle to another level.

Urban Homes say that Pukekura delivers modern comfort in a rustic country style and has been built with the growing family in mind. The modular design includes a glazed brick interior wall and copper amenities and incorporates iconic features that pay homage to this masterpiece’s rural setting.

Urban Homes previously won National Show Home of the Year in 2019.

In the same year they were also Deloitte Fast 50 2019 Award Winners, and were awarded as the 2019 Most Trusted business in the Waikato overall, as well as Most Trusted within the ‘Home Building’ category.

The National Awards Gala is being held on Saturday 20 November 2021