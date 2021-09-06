COVID-19 financial support for businesses – Affinity Accounting

Affinity Accounting gives an overview of the financial support available for businesses during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Depending on the alert level that New Zealand is in and on your personal situation, there are numerous subsidies to support your company in staying profitable and in business. The most popular one that many businesses that need to close during Alert Level 3 and 4 access is the wage subsidy scheme, which allows employers to keep paying their workers even when they aren’t allowed to work.

However, Affinity Accounting is drawing the attention of businesses to other support that they might not have heard about. The Resurgence Support payment is available for businesses when the alert level is increased to Level 2 or higher, who are facing a reduction in revenue due to disruptions to the business. Companies are eligible if they experience a 30% drop in revenue over a seven day period compared to their typical income in that same amount of time.

The Small Business Cash Flow Loan Scheme provides support for small businesses, sole traders and self-employed individuals if their work has been impacted by COVID 19.

Affinity Accounting can support all types and sizes of businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and need financial advice. Get in touch with us to find out more about the schemes available for your situation.

