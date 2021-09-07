Keep your farm hygienic and healthy with lamb hygiene isolation pens

Quarantine and isolation have taken on new meanings for many people over the past 18 months, but farmers have long understood the importance of isolating unwell livestock for the good of the herd.

Whether that’s a herd of five million or five hundred, having the facilities to isolate and care for sick lambs is an important part of farming.

Naturally, these spaces can also be used for any separation measures, even if only to set aside lambs when they have just arrived.

Lamb isolation pens from Hugo Plastics are versatile, efficient, and hygienic. They are built with a grated floor and non-absorbent materials for easy cleaning, and are scratch resistant to prevent dirt from getting stuck.

Each pen is made from a highly resistant polymer for long-lasting durability. It is resistant to chemicals and shock, and is light-weight for easy maneuverability and use. Additionally, the polymer is 100% recycled, for minimal impact on the environment.

The result is an easy-to-use pen that offers a warm, dry, and draft-resistant area for your livestock to isolate and recover away from the rest of the herd where they could pose a biosecurity risk and infect other animals.

There are several sizes available and all are easy to assemble. They won’t rot, corrode, or warp over time, making them a solid investment in the health and wellbeing of your livestock, and the strength of your bottom line.

Hugo Plastics is an innovative design and manufacturing company based in Wellington, New Zealand. With a deep understanding of what New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses truly need, they have created a range of practical and effective plastics solutions for a wide variety of uses.

To find out more about the lamb hygiene isolation pens or other Hugo Plastics products, call 0800 888 454 or email sales@hugoplastics.nz today.