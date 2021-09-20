Remove gases, chemicals and more with a fume extraction scrubber

Many laboratories and industrial environments deal with soluble chemicals, fumes, contaminated gases, and unwelcome odours during everyday tasks and projects. Removing these contaminants is a vital part of ensuring a healthy work environment, and doing so reliably every time is essential.

A fume extraction scrubber is therefore one of the most important pieces of equipment in any lab or such workplace.

Aircare Extraction Systems, a private company based in Melbourne, Australia, supplies fume extraction scrubbers and other laboratory equipment to universities, research institutions, manufacturing plants, and more.

The Horizontal Wet Fume Scrubber from Aircare Extraction Systems is an advanced piece of equipment designed to remove fumes, odours, soluble chemicals, and other contaminated gases from workspaces.

This equipment is highly durable and made to be used on the roof or as a ground installation. With a cross-flow design, this Aircare manufactured unit passes the gases horizontally through the packing section as scrubbing liquid flows downwards and absorbs the toxic gases.

A spray system further removes other contaminants to ensure no gases or fumes are expelled into the atmosphere.

Overall, this horizontal packed bed fume scrubber can remove up to 95-98% of water-soluble acids and bases. For other contaminants, a lab may require chemical dosing systems.

As Aircare manufactures these extraction scrubbers, they are able to make them in various sizes to suit your specific airflow requirements. This makes for an extraction unit that’s reliable, effective, and suitable for an array of lab applications.

Aircare Extraction Systems is a growing brand in Australia and one that is expanding its products and services from its parent company in New Zealand. Known for high standards and reliable equipment across the sector, Aircare is the go-to supplier for laboratory units across the country.

Get in touch by calling 3 9548 5999 or emailing sales@aircare.net.au to find out more.