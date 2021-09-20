Racetech Australia launches new website

The race seat experts have built a completely new website for their Australian audience with simple navigation and user experience in mind.

The new website aligns with the company’s; branding well and explores the brand story in detail to help customers understand what sets Racetech’s race seats apart from their competitors. The About Us page includes a thorough description of how Racetech came to be and why their race seats are the best option in the market for all levels and types of motorsport racers.

The well-visible menu at the top of the page ensures simple navigation for site visitors. You can browse for products effortlessly. It is easy to find the exact race seat or race seat accessory that you are looking for through the many subcategories listed under each product.

The purchasing journey is made even more straightforward for their customers; through a simple click, you can add the product to your cart, and in some cases, you even get other suggested products that you may need for your race car build with your product selection. For example, if you purchase a 6-point lightweight harness, you can add backing plates to your order without having to leave the page. You can also explore some related products under your selection, which may provide you with a better solution.

Racetech Australia’s new website is user-friendly has simple navigation that allows users to find the exact product they are looking for without spending an extended amount of time on the website. If customers don’t see what they are looking for, they can contact the race seat manufacturing company to find the right solution.

Explore Racetech Australia’s new website here!